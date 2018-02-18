US destroyer in the Black Sea is a ‘provocation’ – Russian official

On Saturday, the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, joined another American vessel, the USS Ross, in the waters of the Black Sea, ostensibly to conduct “security operations.” Yury Shvytkin, the deputy head of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, called the move a provocation. “The US is seeking a reaction to its provocative behavior, which could serve as an excuse for more serious action on the part of the Americans and their allies,” Shvytkin told RT in an interview. “Who are they going to protect and from whom? The Americans are aggravating the situation. Already there are two American ships in the area. Of course, these events can only alarm us.”