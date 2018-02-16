PyeongChang Olympics: Natalia Voronina wins first medal for OAR in speed skating

Russian Olympic athlete Natalia Voronina has finished third in the women’s 5000m event at the PyeongChang Winter Games, earning her team the first Olympic medal in speed skating.

Holland’s Esmee Visser recorded the best result in the race to win gold, while Czech skater Martina Sablikova claimed silver.

Several top Russian skaters, including world champion Denis Uskov, are not taking part in the Games following the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision not to invite them over alleged doping violations.