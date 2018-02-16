HomeNewsline

Police arrest juvenile in S. Carolina for threatening copycat Florida shooting

Police arrested a juvenile in South Carolina on Thursday after posting to social media a message that warned of a shooting rampage similar to the attack that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday in Parkland, Florida. The social media post features a photo of the suspect holding a firearm. The unidentified individual's face is blurred in the version distributed by officials, and across the image is a banner which reads “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow,” AP reports. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the recent post with the image of a male with a firearm and a mask has been circulating over various social media channels. “We have investigated the origin, and the original poster was arrested by local authorities in South Carolina,” according to the statement.

