Myanmar says it’s ‘ready to take back’ Rohingya – Bangladesh officials

A visiting Myanmar minister has told the president of Bangladesh that Myanmar is ready to take back Rohingya Muslims who fled from violence, presidential spokesman Joynal Abedin said on Friday. Myanmar’s home minister, Kyaw Swe, told President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka that Myanmar was ready to take back Rohingya under a deal signed by the countries late last year, AP reports. Abedin also quoted the minister as saying that Myanmar will implement the recommendations by a commission led by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Around 700,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since late August, when Myanmar’s military launched a security crackdown.