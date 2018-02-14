Israeli military vehicle runs over land mine near Dead Sea, 7 soldiers injured

Seven Israeli soldiers were lightly injured Wednesday after running over a land mine near Qasr el-Yahud, north of the Dead Sea, Haaretz reported. Five soldiers in stable condition were taken to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, according to the report. The soldiers had arrived at the area to fix a fence surrounding the minefield, according to the Israeli military. Their vehicle reportedly hit an old M15 anti-tank mine covered with sand. Qasr el-Yahud is on the banks of the Jordan River, where thousands of Catholics and Protestant pilgrims from around the world come to visit each year.