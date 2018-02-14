NATO chief urges European allies & Canada to ramp up defense spending

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is urging European allies and Canada to keep ramping up defense spending. “To keep our nations safe, we need more defense spending, investment in key capabilities, and forces for NATO missions and operations,” Stoltenberg said Wednesday. During the alliance’s talks in Brussels, defense ministers are set to announce the creation of two new command centers to cover trans-Atlantic maritime transport routes and logistics and transport within Europe, AP reported. The US is expected to take responsibility for the Atlantic command, while Germany is best placed for the logistics hub.