NATO holds talks amid US concerns over EU defense plans

NATO defense ministers met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss US concerns over the European Union’s new plans to deepen defense ties between its members and strained US-Turkey relations. The two-day meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels is expected to approve changes to the alliance’s command structure. It aims to meet the challenges of warfare in the 21st century, particularly cyberattacks and “hybrid warfare” tactics, AFP reports. Senior US officials have voiced fears about the impact the EU’s new landmark defense pact could have on the balance of power in NATO. The permanent structured cooperation on defense agreement has projects in view already to develop new military equipment and improve cooperation and decision-making. Washington is concerned that some of the proposed initiatives risked “pulling resources or capabilities away from NATO.”