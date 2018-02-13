Managing migrant flows to Europe is long-term issue – Tusk

The European Council president has said the issue of managing flows of migrants to Europe will be a challenge faced for “many years to come.” Speaking in Vienna after meeting Tuesday with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Donald Tusk said he and the Austrian leader had “similar views” on the issue. Tusk added that there is the need to find a solution “that makes sure that the EU together with the national states can manage future migration flows sufficiently without creating divisions.” He also urged EU states to “put an end to the destructive emotions surrounding the issue of relocation, as they continue to fuel populism and divide Europe,” AP reports.