US Exim Bank to extend Iraq $3bn credit line – Tillerson

The US Exim Bank plans to extend Iraq a $3 billion credit line, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday in Kuwait. The funds will help Baghdad rebuild the country after the war with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Reuters said. “To signal its strong commitments, the Exim Bank and Iraq’s Ministry of Finance will sign today a $3 billion memorandum of understanding that will set the stage for future cooperation,” Tillerson told a conference on Iraq’s reconstruction in Kuwait. The previous day, non-governmental organizations pledged $330 million of humanitarian aid to Iraq as international donors gathered in Kuwait, KUNA reported.