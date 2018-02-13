NATO backs bigger training mission in Iraq – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the military alliance was ready to answer a US call for NATO to expand its small training mission in Iraq. The move could support reconstruction of the country after three years of war with Islamic militants. Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Stoltenberg said, “We have to win the peace.” The NATO head also said he expected the alliance’s defense ministers to start planning for a bigger mission at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Reuters reports. The final decision could be made in July.