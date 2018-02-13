Afghanistan holds conference to plot course against terrorism in region

Kabul is hosting military chiefs from several neighboring countries for a conference to plot a course on how to deal with escalating terrorism in the region. Those attending the gathering on Tuesday in the Afghan capital include Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US and NATO representatives. Both Afghan and US officials are ratcheting up pressure on Pakistan to close Taliban sanctuaries on its soil, while Islamabad denies charges that it harbors militants. The army chiefs will also look at the region’s narcotics trade as Afghanistan hits record levels of poppy production, AP reports.