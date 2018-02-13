Turkish president says Cyprus should not ‘overstep the mark’ after ship incident

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Cyprus not to “overstep the mark” in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday. Greek Cypriots had earlier accused the Turkish military of obstructing a vessel exploring for natural gas over the weekend. Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament that Turkish warships and security units were monitoring developments in the region, Reuters reports. On Monday, the European Union called on Ankara to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighborly” ties with Cyprus.