Fire, blast at India’s Cochin Shipyard kills 5, injures 11

A blast caused by a fire on a ship under repair at India’s Cochin Shipyard killed five people on Tuesday, and injured around 11, according to the company. Initially, smoke hampered rescue operations, a spokeswoman said. The ship belongs to the country’s top energy explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC). An ONGC official said the ship was undergoing maintenance at the shipyard on the country’s southwest coast. The blast reportedly occurred inside the water tank. All people trapped in the ship have been rescued, officials said.