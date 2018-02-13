India warns Pakistan “will pay” after militants attack Kashmir army camp

India warned Pakistan that it would “pay for this misadventure” following a deadly attack by militants on an army camp in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian army has ample evidence to prove that “the handlers of the terrorists were back in Pakistan,” Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said late on Monday. Saturday’s attack on the camp near Jammu, the winter capital of the state, was the worst in months. Six soldiers and the father of a soldier were killed, while women and children were among 10 wounded, Reuters reported. At least three militants were killed in the attack, Indian officials said, adding that the attackers were members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group.