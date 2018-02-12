Saakashvili deported to Poland – Ukraine border service

Ukrainian opposition leader Mikhail Saakashvili has been deported to Poland, Ukraine’s border service said on Monday. “This person was on Ukrainian territory illegally,” spokesman Oleg Slobodyan said in a post on Facebook. “In compliance with all legal procedures, he was returned to the country from where he arrived,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying. According to an earlier post on Saakashvili’s Facebook page, the former Georgian leader was seized in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday by unknown people in masks and in green camouflage.