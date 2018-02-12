ISIS affiliate calls for attacks to disrupt Egypt presidential vote

A 23-minute video purportedly by the affiliate of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Egypt has called on its fighters to stage attacks during next month’s presidential elections. It also warned Egyptians to stay away from polling centers. The authenticity of the video posted Sunday on websites known to be sympathetic to the group could not be independently verified, AP said. However, it appeared similar to past releases by IS. The video also makes a brief mention of an ongoing offensive by security forces against IS, suggesting it was made after the campaign began Friday.