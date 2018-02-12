Over 30 Turkish servicemen killed since start of Afrin offensive in Syria – military

The Turkish General Staff said on Monday that 31 servicemen have been killed and 143 wounded since the beginning of Ankara’s offensive in Afrin, Syria, RIA Novosti reports. Turkey announced the start of the ‘Olive Branch’ military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria’s northern district of Afrin on January 20. The General Staff also said that the Turkish Armed Forces “have neutralized” 1,369 terrorists during the operation, TASS reported. Damascus has described the Turkish offensive in Afrin as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.