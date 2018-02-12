4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Beijing

A rare small earthquake rattled the Chinese capital Beijing on Monday, the government said. The 4.3-magnitude quake was centered in an area just south of the city in the neighboring province of Hebei. The epicenter was in a county that is part of Hebei’s Langfang city. There were no immediate reports of any damage, and buildings in Beijing shook only slightly, Reuters said. China is frequently hit by earthquakes, many of which are centered in the southwest of the country.