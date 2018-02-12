France FM Le Drian in Iraq to discuss reconstruction as Baghdad seeks funds to rebuild

France’s foreign minister visited Iraq on Monday to discuss the country's reconstruction with Iraqi officials after Baghdad declared victory against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). “We were there to participate in the coalition. We will also be there in the reconstruction phase,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said. Baghdad is seeking funds at a reconstruction conference in neighboring Kuwait this week after announcing victory over IS at the end of last year. There has been a heavy toll on oil, electricity and manufacturing infrastructure, as well as basic services, according to authorities in the resource-rich nation. Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Baghdad needs to raise $100 billion to rebuild, AFP reported.