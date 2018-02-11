‘Horrific murder spree’ in Kentucky leaves 5 dead, incl gunman

A gunman has gone on a shooting spree, killing four people at two locations in the town of Paintsville, Kentucky an official said, adding that the attacker later took his own life. “This has been a horrific murder spree,” Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price said. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years.” Price added that the incident is “one of the most disturbing acts of violence” he’s ever seen.” Officials identified the shooter as Joseph Nickell, though no other information about him was released.