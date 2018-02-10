Syria’s ‘downing’ of Israeli F-16 marks new ‘strategic phase’ – Hezbollah

The Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah said the alleged downing of Israeli F-16 jet by Syrian forces marks “a new strategic phase” that puts an end to the violation of Syria’s sovereignty. “Today’s developments mean the old equations have categorically ended,” the group said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Syrian officials reported that the country’s air defense systems shot down the Israeli jet targeting a local army base. In response, the Israeli military carried out a large-scale attack on a dozen Syrian military facilities. Tel Aviv also urged Syria and its main ally Iran not to “play with fire” and abstain from seeking confrontation.