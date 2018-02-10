Double-decker crash in Hong Kong kills 19

At least 19 people have died and 40 more have been injured after a double-decker bus crashed in the New Territories of Hong Kong, a special administrative region in southeastern China. The accident was reported at around 6pm local time after the bus flipped on its side while going through Tai Po Kau, Tai Po Road, passing by a nature reserve. The cause of the crash is still unknown. This is one of the worst accidents of its kind in Hong Kong since 2003, when another double-decker bus plunged off a flyover after colliding with a truck, killing 21.