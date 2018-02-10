Germany will not interfere with Poland’s Holocaust-related law – Merkel

Berlin will not raise the issue of the controversial Polish bill that criminalizes the blaming of Poland for WWII crimes, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly podcast. She went on to say that Germany bears the burden of guilt for the Nazi crimes. “As Germans, we are responsible for the things that happened during the Holocaust,” Merkel said, adding that this fact is something that every government will acknowledge and address. Her statements came less than a week before her meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Berlin.