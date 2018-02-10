Hundreds protest in Bangkok, demanding election
About four hundred people have gathered near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, calling upon the government not to delay a national election planned later this year. The election has been postponed several times in recent years. The latest date was November 2017, set by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power following a coup in 2014. A change to the election law introduced in January means the date almost definitely will be pushed back to early 2019.