US Treasury sanctions 3 people & 3 companies for supporting ISIS

The US has imposed sanctions on three people and three companies in the Philippines, Turkey and Somalia that supported the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militant group. The US Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on Abdulpatta Escalon Abubakar for providing financial and material support for IS and its network in the Philippines. Yunus Emre Sakarya and his Turkey-based firm Profesyoneller Elektronik was sanctioned for procuring parts for unmanned aircraft for IS, according to Reuters. The Treasury also sanctioned Mohamed Mire Ali Yusuf and his firms Liibaan Trading and Al Mutafaq Commercial Company for “activities supporting IS in Somalia.”