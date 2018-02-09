S. Korean president declares 2018 Winter Olympic Games open

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday declared the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang open. The 23rd Winter Olympic Games were opened after the speech of president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, during the opening ceremony. South Korean figure skating superstar Kim Yuna lit the Olympic cauldron at the Winter Games. Kim, who won gold at the Vancouver Games in 2010 and silver in Sochi four years later, performed a short skating routine before receiving the torch and sending flames shooting up to the cauldron, Reuters said.