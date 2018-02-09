Hamas leader in Egypt for economic talks as ‘Gaza on edge of abyss’

The leader of the Hamas movement that rules Gaza has traveled to neighboring Egypt after the country temporarily opened its border two days ago. Ismail Haniyeh’s visit aims to address Gaza’s economic crisis that put the blockaded territory “on the edge of the abyss,” according to the movement. The talks will also cover obstacles stalling a unity deal with the Palestinian government in the West Bank, AP said. Thousands of Palestinians wishing to leave Gaza were frustrated when Egypt shut the frontier after the Hamas delegation crossed and its military began an anti-insurgent operation nearby.