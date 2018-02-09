Turkey prosecutors order arrest of pro-Kurdish party leader, 16 others over Syria op

The Ankara Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the arrest of 17 people including the co-leader of the main pro-Kurdish political party over opposition to the military operation in Syria. The 17 suspects now facing arrest were accused of seeking to stir street protests and clashes under the guise of opposition to the Afrin offensive, Reuters reports. Authorities have said they would arrest those who criticize or oppose the campaign in northwest Syria’s Afrin, which was launched nearly three weeks ago. So far, some 600 people have been detained for protests or for social media posts against the offensive, Reuters reported.