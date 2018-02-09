Eiffel Tower closed in Paris amid snow, freezing rain

The Eiffel Tower was closed on Friday and authorities are telling drivers in the Paris region to stay home as snow and freezing rain have hit a swath of France. The company that manages France’s most-visited monument said the 19th-century Eiffel Tower will be closed all day Friday and Saturday “to ensure the security of visitors.” Workers with hand shovels will clear snow from the intricate ironwork and de-ice stairs and platforms. Heavy snowfall earlier this week trapped hundreds of drivers in cars and caused the worst-ever traffic jams in the Paris region. More snow is forecast Friday.