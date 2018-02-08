India regulator fines Google for ‘search bias’ in favor of its services

India’s antitrust watchdog said Thursday that Google abused its position as the dominant search engine in the country to create a search bias in favor of its own services and those of its partners, according to AP. The Competition Commission of India said that it was imposing a fine of 1.36 billion rupees ($21 million) on Google along with a warning to desist from unfair practices. The regulator has been investigating Google since 2012 when a website and the Consumer Unity &Trust Society complained about the internet giant's practices.