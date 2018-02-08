EU lawmakers condemn Turkey over offensive in Syria & arrests

EU lawmakers have condemned Turkey’s military assault in Kurdish northern Syria and what they say are the arrests of hundreds of people who dare to criticize the operation, AP said. The lawmakers adopted a resolution on Thursday urging Turkey to lift the state of emergency imposed after the failed military coup in 2016, saying it’s being used to “stifle legitimate and peaceful opposition.” The MPs also said that money helping Turkey prepare for EU membership should be made conditional on Ankara improving its record on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.