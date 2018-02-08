Gaza hospitals, clinics to reopen after UAE provides financing for fuel

Nearly 20 medical centers in Gaza will fully reopen in the coming days after the United Arab Emirates provided financing to end a fuel shortage, according to the World Health Organization. Three hospitals and 16 medical centers had stopped offering key services in recent weeks as they were unable to keep generators going due to fuel shortages, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said. Gaza receives only a few hours of mains electricity a day, so hospitals and other vital services rely on private generators run with fuel provided by the UN, AFP said. After a UN emergency appeal, the UAE has pledged $2 million for fuel for the coming year, said Mahmoud Dahar, head of the WHO in Gaza. More than two-thirds of Gazans rely on international aid.