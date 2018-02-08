Venezuela to hold presidential vote on April 22 after talks fail

Venezuela scheduled a presidential election for April 22 after mediation talks between the leftist government and an opposition coalition collapsed on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Ruling socialists had previously said a vote would be held before the end of April, with President Nicolas Maduro running. In the course of talks that have taken place over recent weeks in the Dominican Republic, the opposition lobbied for the vote to be held later this year to give it time to choose a candidate, as its two top leaders are barred from running. The talks crumbled on Wednesday, and the electoral board announced April 22 as the date for the election.