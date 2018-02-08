Kim Jong-un says N. Korea is ‘world-class military power’

Nuclear-armed North Korea is a “world-class military power,” the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, declared at a military parade Thursday. The statement came a day before the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in the South, AFP reported. Kim, who has overseen rapid progress in the nation’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, told a cheering audience in Kim Il-sung Square: “We… have become capable of showcasing our stature as a world-class military power to the world.”