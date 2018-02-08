Tokyo court orders Fukushima operator to pay $10mn in new damages

A court in Tokyo has ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to pay $10 million in fresh damages to residents who fled their homes after the disaster, the plaintiffs’ attorney said on Thursday, according to AFP. Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) was instructed to pay a total of 1.1 billion yen to 318 former residents of the Odaka district in Fukushima, around 20km from the plant. The sum is a tenth of what the plaintiffs had demanded, citing the financial hardship and psychological impact they suffered after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, which was triggered by a deadly earthquake and tsunami. TEPCO had already agreed to pay each of the plaintiffs 8.5 million yen, but the new ruling requires it to pay an additional 3.3 million yen to each of those affected, according to Isamu Oki, one of the lawyers.