S. Korea’s Moon to meet N. Korean delegation, Kim Jong-un’s sister on Saturday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet members of North Korea’s Olympic delegation on Saturday, including the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters reported, citing the Blue House’s statement on Thursday. Moon will also attend a lunch with the North Korean delegation, his spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters. The location for the engagement has yet to be confirmed, according to a Blue House official.

