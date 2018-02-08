Taiwan earthquake death toll rises to 9, at least 62 still missing

At least nine people were killed and 265 injured in a massive 6.4 earthquake that struck Taiwan’s Hualien city on Wednesday. At least 62 people remain missing as search and rescue efforts are being hampered by repeated powerful aftershocks, Reuters reports, citing local officials. Many of the missing are believed to be trapped under the rubble of a 12-story residential building that is tilting at a 45-degree angle. Authorities believe up to 47 people may be trapped there. In addition, another three buildings suffered sufficient damage and have partially collapsed. Rescue work continues.