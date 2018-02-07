Egypt opens border with Gaza for 3 days, first time in 2018

Egypt has opened its border with the Gaza Strip for the first time this year, AP reported, citing officials in Cairo. The Rafah crossing point will operate for three days on a humanitarian basis, the officials said Wednesday. The Palestinian embassy in Cairo confirmed the opening of Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world. Thousands of Gaza residents are on travel lists. Most of them are medical patients, students and holders of residency permits of other countries. However, only a few thousand will make it out in the time allotted. The announcement on the opening comes amid warnings of a healthcare crisis in Gaza, home to 2 million people. Egypt has kept Rafah mostly closed since Hamas took over the territory in 2007.