Lebanon’s Defense Council orders ‘to prevent’ Israel from building border wall

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council gave orders on Wednesday to prevent Israel from building a border wall on Lebanese territory, as tensions rise over land and maritime boundaries, Reuters said. “This wall, if it is built, will be considered an assault on Lebanese land,” the council said. Its statement was published after a meeting between senior government and military officials. “The Higher Defense Council has given its instructions to confront this aggression to prevent Israel from building [the wall] on Lebanese territory,” according to the statement.