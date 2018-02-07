Russia begins deportation of N. Korean workers – ambassador

Russia has started to deport North Korean workers in line with a UN Security Council resolution adopted last December, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Aleksandr Matsegora, told journalists in New York. “Many governors have started to deport Koreans in order to report early implementation [of the resolution],” he said, adding that the move demonstrated Russia’s commitment to the implementation of UN Security Council decisions. The move will have a serious impact on the Russian economy, especially in the Far East, where there were 12,000 workers from North Korea. Matsegora said that Russian authorities do not forcefully deport North Koreans who do not want to return. “We don’t return anyone to North Korea by force,” TASS quoted the diplomat as saying.