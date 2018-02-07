9 members of ISIS-affiliated armed group sentenced in North Caucasus - FSB

The North Caucasian district military court in southern Russia has sentenced nine members of an illegal armed group operating in Ingushetia to prison terms of between 5 to 19 years, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday. The group positioned itself as a structural part of Vilayat Galgaycho and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), according to the statement. It added that the militants had prepared a series of terrorist acts in Russia, and were involved in attacks against servicemen and attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers. A large number of firearms, ammunition and explosive devices were seized from the illegal armed group.