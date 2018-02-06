New York man gets 18yrs jail for supporting ISIS

Munther Omar Saleh, 22, from New York has been sentenced by the US District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn to 18 years in prison after he pleading guilty of conspiring to support Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) by helping co-conspirators in their attempt to travel to IS-controlled territory to join the terrorist group. In February 2017, he admitted he had personally accompanied New Jersey resident, Nader Saadeh, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2015 where Saadeh departed on a flight for Jordan as part of his long journey to IS-controlled territory. According to court documents, Saleh and another co-conspirator, Fareed Mumuni of Staten Island, also planned to conduct a terrorist attack in New York City using a pressure-cooker bomb. Saleh was arrested in June 2015 after running toward a law enforcement surveillance vehicle as it drove to a mosque. Before the sentencing on Tuesday, Saleh faced up to 53 years of imprisonment while Mumuni faces up to 85 years behind bars. Mumuni who also pleaded guilty has not yet been sentenced.