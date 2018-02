The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 567 points on Tuesday, closing at 24,912. Trading was volatile during the day, with the index 600 points up at its highest point and 560 points down at the lowest. The rebound followed a 1,175-point drop on Monday and a 666-point drop on Friday, amid investor fears that the Federal Reserve could double interest rates this year. The Dow is the stock market index of 30 major US companies.