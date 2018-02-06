Russian diplomatic facility in Damascus damaged by shelling

The building of Russia’s trade mission in Syria was hit by a 120-mm mortar shell on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The building suffered “significant material damage,” but no one was hurt in the incident. The work of the mission is currently suspended, but the site “still enjoys diplomatic immunity,” the ministry said. “We resolutely condemn this terrorist attack against a Russian diplomatic building in Damascus, yet another one in the chain of crimes, targeting the civilians of the Syrian capital over the past few days,” the ministry said, referring to the recent mortar attacks on humanitarian aid distribution points.