Over 1,500 Russians fighting on militants’ side in Syria ‘recruited via internet’ – official

The Syrian security forces estimate that more than 1,500 Russian citizens who went to Syria to fight on the side of militants were recruited via the internet, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, said on Tuesday. Speaking at a board meeting, Bastrykin said the data was provided by his Syrian colleagues, RIA Novosti reports. Russian and Syrian law enforcement agencies agreed in late January to cooperate on cases of Russian citizens who fought against Syria’s government forces, according to the official.