Iran’s Rouhani rules out negotiations over missiles

Negotiations on Tehran’s missile program are out of the question, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday. “We will negotiate with no one on our weapons,” AFP quoted him as saying at a press conference in Tehran. “Iranian-made missiles have never been offensive and never will be,” he said. “They are defensive and are not designed to carry weapons of mass destruction, since we don’t have any.” Rouhani also reiterated that the nuclear deal signed in 2015 with six world powers could not be renegotiated. US President Donald Trump has threatened to reimpose sanctions unless fresh curbs were put on Iran’s missiles and regional behavior.