Netanyahu visits Golan Heights, cautions Israel’s enemies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday, peering across the nearby border into Syria. Netanyahu was accompanied to a hilltop observation point, some 3km from a 1974 ceasefire line, by his security cabinet. He has been cautioning against any attempt by Iran to deepen its military foothold in Syria or construct missile factories in neighboring Lebanon, Reuters said. “We seek peace but are prepared for any scenario, and I wouldn’t suggest to anyone that they test us,” Netanyahu said.