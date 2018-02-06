Gaza health facilities to run out of fuel within 10 days, face closure – UN

Fuel for emergency generators that keep Gaza’s hospitals and sanitation services operating will run out within 10 days, the UN said on Tuesday, appealing for immediate donor support. The shortage stems from a dispute between Gaza’s dominant Hamas Islamist group and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA). Both signed a unity deal in October but have failed to finalize the details of political power-sharing. So far, generators have stopped at three of Gaza’s 13 hospitals and 14 of its 54 medical centers, Reuters reported, citing the Health Ministry. Officials at the affected facilities said they were directing seriously ill patients to other health facilities and operating at limited capacity.