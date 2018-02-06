Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam refuses to reappear in Brussels court

The sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris refused to reappear in a trial, a court in Brussels said Tuesday. Salah Abdeslam appeared on Monday, defying the court and refusing to answer any questions about the March 2016 shootout with police in Brussels that led to his capture, AP reports. It was his first public appearance. But the Brussels court said Tuesday that Abdeslam informed the tribunal he did not wish to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for Thursday. Abdeslam faces allegations in France linked to the Paris attacks, and is not required to attend the trial in Brussels. He has refused to answer a French investigating judge’s questions and responded similarly to the Belgian legal authorities.