Maldives president accuses judges of plotting to overthrow him

The president of the Maldives accused judges of plotting to overthrow him and ordered the arrest of the chief justice on Tuesday, AFP reports. The move came hours after Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency. “We had to find out how thick the plot or coup was,” Yameen said, adding that Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed was trying to illegally impeach him and sack the attorney general. The president’s move to shut down parliament and order armed troops to stage a dawn raid on the Supreme Court have sparked international concern and warnings against travel to the upmarket holiday paradise.